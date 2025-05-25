Tenders for Bengaluru Tunnel Road phase 1 to be floated soon, says Dy CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said tenders for the first phase of Bengaluru’s Tunnel Road project will be floated soon, after the Cabinet approved its construction in two phases.
He was speaking to media after holding a high-level meeting with the officials on Saturday regarding the Tunnel Road in Bengaluru and the conduct of Cauvery Aarti at KRS in Mandya.
“A meeting was held with Greater Bangalore Authority (GBA) officials, DGP of the Police Department, IGP and Traffic Police Department officials before calling tenders for this project with the aim of avoiding traffic congestion at the entry and exit points of the Tunnel Road in Bengaluru,” he said.
“No exit will be allowed anywhere within one km of the Vidhan Soudha. Traffic jams happen everywhere here. So I have instructed the police officers to check this,” he said.
“It has been decided to construct a 114-km elevated corridor in Bengaluru, and the opinion of the traffic police officers has been sought regarding this project,” he said.
Shivakumar also spoke about garbage management and said, “We have decided to call a total of 33 packages for garbage disposal in Bengaluru, one for each of the big constituencies. This project, worth about Rs 4,000 crore, was approved in the recent cabinet meeting. Tenders are being called for a period of seven years,” he said.
On Cauvery Aarthi at Mandya, he said, “The Cauvery Aarti will be a symbol of the culture and heritage of our state. The rituals of Kodagu, Malenadu, Karavali, and Bengaluru regions and the methods of this program will be formulated including the religious mutts of this region. “I am thinking that this programme should be held for three days of the weekend. Along with the puja, a cultural programme will be held. Rs 92 crore has been allocated in the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama for this,” he said.
“In addition to this, the Energy Department, Public Works, Tourism, Religious Endowments Department, Kannada and Culture Department will also join hands in this programme. The design of a 10,000-seat gallery is also ready for public viewing of this programme. A song for the aarti will be composed,” he said.
“This programme will be a South Indian program. The states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, where the Cauvery River flows, will be allowed to participate in this programme. Almost all the blueprints are ready. Information will be given to the public after these are completed,” he said.
“The stage for this programme will be built on flowing water. Tenders will be called soon for the construction of this stage,” he said.