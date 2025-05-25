Tenders for Bengaluru Tunnel Road phase 1 to be floated soon, says Dy CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said tenders for the first phase of Bengaluru’s Tunnel Road project will be floated soon, after the Cabinet approved its construction in two phases.

He was speaking to media after holding a high-level meeting with the officials on Saturday regarding the Tunnel Road in Bengaluru and the conduct of Cauvery Aarti at KRS in Mandya.

“A meeting was held with Greater Bangalore Authority (GBA) officials, DGP of the Police Department, IGP and Traffic Police Department officials before calling tenders for this project with the aim of avoiding traffic congestion at the entry and exit points of the Tunnel Road in Bengaluru,” he said.

“No exit will be allowed anywhere within one km of the Vidhan Soudha. Traffic jams happen everywhere here. So I have instructed the police officers to check this,” he said.

“It has been decided to construct a 114-km elevated corridor in Bengaluru, and the opinion of the traffic police officers has been sought regarding this project,” he said.

Shivakumar also spoke about garbage management and said, “We have decided to call a total of 33 packages for garbage disposal in Bengaluru, one for each of the big constituencies. This project, worth about Rs 4,000 crore, was approved in the recent cabinet meeting. Tenders are being called for a period of seven years,” he said.