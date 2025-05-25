Train coach derails at Castle Rock near Belagavi in Karnataka, no casualties reported

BELAGAVI: Train operations were temporarily disrupted following the derailment of a coach of the Vasco Da Gama – Yeswantpur (Train No. 17310) between Caranzol and Castle Rock, near Belagavi in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident occurred at approximately 2.30 am when an empty coach (Coach No. 216385) being transported for Periodic Overhaul (POH), went off the tracks. Fortunately, no passengers were injured in the incident.

Due to the derailment, train services in the section were impacted. Train No. 18048 Vasco Da Gama – Shalimar, which was scheduled to depart at 6.30 am on May 25, was rescheduled to depart at 8.30 am, resulting in a delay of two hours. Meanwhile, Train No. 12780 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Vasco Da Gama, which had begun its journey on May 23, was held at Londa station to avoid further congestion and ensure passenger safety.

In view of the derailment, South Western Railway (SWR) made prompt arrangements at Londa station. Breakfast, tea, and drinking water were provided to around 1,000 stranded passengers, ensuring their comfort while restoration efforts were underway.

Following the accident, a breakdown train was immediately dispatched from Vasco Da Gama to the derailment site. The affected coach was successfully re-railed by 8.40 am, within six hours of the incident. Following a thorough inspection of the track, it was certified fit for operations, allowing for the resumption of normal train services.