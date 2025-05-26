Express Dialogues | ‘Homes built over SWDs, clearing all encroachments not possible’: Minister Ramalinga Reddy

We have Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies named Bangalore South. Don’t you think renaming Ramanagara to Bengaluru South will create confusion?

The existing 28 assembly constituencies of Bengaluru district, four assembly constituencies from Bengaluru Rural and four constituencies from Ramanagara district were together called Bengaluru district earlier. Ramakrishna Hegde divided it into Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts. During HD Kumaraswamy’s regime in 2007, Bengaluru Rural district was further divided into Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara districts. Ramanagara was Bengaluru district earlier, now DK Shivakumar is keen to rename it Bengaluru South as people are showing interest. Opposition is accusing us of renaming it as it would help real estate, but they are not using common sense. In Uttar Pradesh, they changed the names of many cities. Was this done for the real estate mafia? We will have Greater Bengaluru, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru Rural and nothing more.

What do you have to say about the allegation of unavailability of funds for development works due to the guarantee schemes?

Guarantee scheme funds are reaching people directly. The development work has not been stopped. But the amount given for development works might have reduced slightly. We introduced Guarantee schemes because there is a price hike on many commodities. Opposition party members are criticising our schemes right from the beginning. The BJP government, in four years, had a new loan of Rs 2.7 lakh crore. Other than this, Rs 2 lakh crore work was taken up without allocating funds. This is on us now. In spite of these, what development work have they done? We have to increase prices, including BMTC ticket fare, as it was not done for the last 11 years, NERTC and NWKRTC revised ticket fares in 2020. Cost of diesel and the increase in salaries of our employees has increased. This burden is on us and we had to increase ticket fare with no other option. Why do BJP leaders here not talk about price hikes by the Modi government?

Will there be any cabinet reshuffle or change in guard in the state?

Cabinet reshuffle may happen in November 2025. There are a few senior MLAs who are aspirants. However, there will be no change of Chief Minister’s post and Siddaramaiah will continue for five years. However, it all depends on the party high command’s decision.

What difference do you see between Siddaramaiah government 1.0 and Siddaramaiah government 2.0?

Siddaramaiah is a good administrator. We won polls with full majority and we have 136 MLAs now. There is no fear of destabilising the government. We had assured to deliver Guarantee schemes and we did it. But our own leaders’ unwanted talks on public platforms is causing damage to the government. Some leaders said Siddaramaiah will be CM for five years and some said DK Shivakumar will be CM.

A few leaders were offering to resign over KPCC posts and aired comments in public, all this was not necessary. There is high command to look into it and take decisions at appropriate times. Recently, there were comments on the honey trapping case by the minister in the house, this was not necessary. All these developments gave enough fodder for opposition parties. All these comments dented the party’s image and CM’s too.

What do you have to say about Opposition party members’ claim on celebrating Sadhana Samaavesha, when there are no development works taken up by the government?

BJP was in power between 2008 to 2013, what did they do? Three times the CMs were changed. There was corruption and mining scams. The sitting CM went to jail. They did not do anything. They were in power for four years again, there were two CMs. There was dissidence. The High Court had to monitor pothole filling. BJP turned Garden City into a Garbage City between 2012 to 2013. They kept a liability of Rs 8,000 crore in 2013. Again in 2023, huge loans they borrowed were passed on to us. Since they did not perform, they do not understand what achievements mean and hence point fingers at Congress and ask what achievement has the government done.

Other than the Guarantee schemes, what are the achievements of the Congress government?

The achievements are not limits to Guarantee schemes. The CM and DCM are touring many districts for the foundation stone groundbreaking ceremonies and the inauguration of various projects.

What do you have to say about friction between Kannadiagas and non-Kannadigas, especially in Bengaluru?

People across India have come to Karnataka and are residing. There are lakhs of people from North East, West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan and other places. Both skilled and labour classes are here. They have come to our state and they should respect the local language and adjust with us.

What is your message to non-Kannadigas?

This is a free country, people can reside anywhere. You have come here, learn the language. If you respect Kannada, it will make your daily life easier and better. You can also do good business if you know the local language.