Karnataka forms Cabinet Sub-Committee under DyCM to improve university education quality

KALABURAGI: The State Government has formed a Cabinet Sub-Committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to study and submit a report to the Cabinet on the overall improvement of the quality of education in the universities across Karnataka, said Minister for Higher Education M C Sudhakar.

In an exclusive telephonic conversation with The New Indian Express on Thursday, Sudhakar said that the Cabinet Sub-Committee has already held two meetings and the process of compiling the information is under progress.

The committee may hold another one or two meetings before submitting its report to the Cabinet, he said.

The committee would study the present status of all the universities, including their financial and academic conditions, and vacancies including backlog and regular posts.

The minister said that new courses have been introduced in some of the universities and the strength of students has come down in some of the courses in the universities.

The committee has to study the downsizing of the number of sanctioned posts based on the number of students and to create more posts for new courses.

As of now, there are 3,000 vacancies for various posts in the state-run universities. The Cabinet Sub-Committee has to give an integrated report to the cabinet. For this purpose, experts from the Finance Department have also been included in committee.

Sudhakar said that he has convinced the committee as well as the experts from the Finance Department on the necessary recruitment of the faculty for getting the green signal from the UGC to run the institutes.