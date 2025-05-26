Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge writes to Union minister, seeks release of pending funds under MGNREGS

BENGALURU: RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge has written to Union Minister for Rural Development Shivaraj Singh Chouhan seeking the release of pending funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Empoyment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to be paid for wages, material procurement and other expenses in Karnataka.

In the letter, Kharge noted that timely disbursement is essential not only to ensure the livelihood security of lakhs of rural workers, but also to maintain the administrative efficacy and trust in the important national programme.

No material funds have been released in the current financial year, resulting in pending bills amounting to Rs 787.20 crore, the minister pointed out.

“Additionally, wage liabilities of around Rs 600 crore are outstanding,’’ he said.

Expressing concern over the continued delay in the release of MGNREGS funds, Kharge said, “The rural development commissionerate has submitted all necessary certificates and supporting documents to the Ministry of Rural Development.’’

According to Kharge, salaries of field-level staff and functionaries have remained unpaid since December 2024. “This delay is severely affecting the routine operations, supervision and on-ground implementation of the scheme,’’ he stated.