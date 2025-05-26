Siddaramaiah skipping meeting disservice to Karnataka: BJP state president Vijayendra

MYSURU: BJP state president B Y Vijayendra criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for skipping the recent NITI Aayog meeting, calling it a disservice to the people of Karnataka.
Speaking to media persons ahead of the Basava Jayanti celebrations at Kalamandira here on Sunday, Vijayendra said: “By absenting himself from such an important meeting, the chief minister has let down the state. Even Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin attended.
"Why did our chief minister choose to boycott it? He finds time to participate in protests at Jantar Mantar against the Central government, yet skips meetings convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Clearly, politics is the state government’s priority.”
He accused the chief minister of consistently taking a confrontational stance against the Centre since coming to power, warning that such actions are not in Karnataka’s best interest.
Flays closure of Janaushadhi Kendras
Vijayendra also condemned the state government’s decision to suspend the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) operating within government hospital premises across Karnataka.
“Siddaramaiah’s dislike for PM Modi is well known. He couldn’t tolerate Modi’s photograph on Janaushadhi Kendra banners, and hence shut them down. These centres were meant to provide affordable medicines to the poor. Now, patients are being asked to buy expensive medicines from outside. Government hospitals are failing to provide even basic medicines,” he alleged.
He accused the government of acting in favour of medical mafia and said the move has severely impacted poor patients. “The CM should visit hospitals himself and see the shortage of medicines,” he urged.
‘Lack of funds for development’
The BJP state president also claimed that the Congress-led state government is failing to allocate sufficient development funds to MLAs, leading to unrest within their own ranks.
“MLA Raju Kage has expressed suicidal thoughts due to the lack of support, and senior leader R V Deshpande is reportedly unhappy. This shows the government’s incompetence. MLAs and the public are both suffering due to stalled development works,” he said.
He concluded by asserting that if elections were held today, the BJP would secure between 140 to 150 seats in the assembly.