Siddaramaiah skipping meeting disservice to Karnataka: BJP state president Vijayendra

MYSURU: BJP state president B Y Vijayendra criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for skipping the recent NITI Aayog meeting, calling it a disservice to the people of Karnataka.

Speaking to media persons ahead of the Basava Jayanti celebrations at Kalamandira here on Sunday, Vijayendra said: “By absenting himself from such an important meeting, the chief minister has let down the state. Even Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin attended.

"Why did our chief minister choose to boycott it? He finds time to participate in protests at Jantar Mantar against the Central government, yet skips meetings convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Clearly, politics is the state government’s priority.”

He accused the chief minister of consistently taking a confrontational stance against the Centre since coming to power, warning that such actions are not in Karnataka’s best interest.

Flays closure of Janaushadhi Kendras

Vijayendra also condemned the state government’s decision to suspend the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) operating within government hospital premises across Karnataka.