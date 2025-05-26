Widespread rain, strong winds forecast across Karnataka till May 28

BENGALURU: With the monsoon setting in, Karnataka will witness intense and widespread rainfall from Sunday till May 28, as per the forecast issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

Coastal, interior, northern and southern regions, including parts of Bengaluru, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada, are likely to be impacted. These regions are also expected to experience strong winds ranging from 40-60 kmph.

IMD has not issued any warning for Bengaluru, but Udupi, Chikkamgaluru and Shivamogga districts are under red alert. An orange alert has been issued for Dharwad and Belagavi till Monday. Weather conditions will ease from Thursday as no red alerts have been issued anywhere in the state, while only orange and yellow alerts have been sounded for coastal and south-interior parts of the state.

Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts are likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall at isolated spots, with sustained winds of 40-50 kmph on Monday (May 26). Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted on Tuesday, while intensity will reduce from Wednesday, the IMD stated.