Widespread rain, strong winds forecast across Karnataka till May 28

BENGALURU: With the monsoon setting in, Karnataka will witness intense and widespread rainfall from Sunday till May 28, as per the forecast issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.
Coastal, interior, northern and southern regions, including parts of Bengaluru, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada, are likely to be impacted. These regions are also expected to experience strong winds ranging from 40-60 kmph.
IMD has not issued any warning for Bengaluru, but Udupi, Chikkamgaluru and Shivamogga districts are under red alert. An orange alert has been issued for Dharwad and Belagavi till Monday. Weather conditions will ease from Thursday as no red alerts have been issued anywhere in the state, while only orange and yellow alerts have been sounded for coastal and south-interior parts of the state.
Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts are likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall at isolated spots, with sustained winds of 40-50 kmph on Monday (May 26). Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted on Tuesday, while intensity will reduce from Wednesday, the IMD stated.
North Karnataka to witness heavy rain till May 28
Heavy to very heavy rain is expected on Monday and Tuesday at a few places in Belagavi and Dharwad, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Gadag. The remaining districts in north Karnataka, like Bidar, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir will likely see moderate to heavy rainfall till Wednesday, IMD forecast.
South-interior Karnataka will continue to experience extreme rain in Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts, with wind speeds touching 60 kmph till Wednesday. Mysuru, Hassan and Mandya district may also receive heavy rain, while light to moderate rain is expected in Bengaluru and surrounding areas on Monday.
Bengaluru, Mandya, Tumakuru, and Davanagere districts are expected to see moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday, while several southern districts are set to witness heavy showers on Wednesday.
As per the IMD forecast on Sunday, all parts of the state will receive moderate to heavy rainfall, while Bengaluru, Tumakuru and Ramanagara will receive heavy rain throughout the week.