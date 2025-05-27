BJP slams CM for skipping crucial NITI Aayog meeting

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP leaders slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for not attending the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, and urged him to give a convincing and credible explanation to the people for skipping the important meeting.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah missed the NITI Aayog meeting because he wanted to attend functions in his home district Mysuru. What was more important? The Congress government did not even send its representative to the meeting. I am told they simply forgot about the meeting,” said BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya.

Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council N Ravi Kumar said, “Siddaramaiah owes a convincing and credible explanation to the people as to why he skipped the NITI Aayog meet.”

The meet was crucial, where vital issues pertaining to development of the state were discussed in great detail. That the chief minister chose to skip such an important event, that too without any tangible reason, speaks volumes of Siddaramaiah’s commitment to the state’s development, he stated. “I wish Siddaramaiah and his team become more mature and sober in their attitude towards political and ideological opponents,” Ravi Kumar stated.