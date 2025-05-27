DK Suresh likely to back close aide for Bamul president

BENGALURU: Even as most of his supporters were elected as directors to Bamul (Bengaluru Cooperative Milk Union ) Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s younger brother and former Bengaluru rural MLA, DK Suresh, is unlikely to pitch himself for the president’s post.

According to sources, Suresh is eyeing the KMF president post. He is likely to back his Man Friday, Ramesh RK of Anekal, for the Bamul president.

Elections were held to the 14 posts of directors in Bengaluru Urban, Rural and Ramanagara districts of the Bamul.

Of them, 11 members supported by the Congress were elected, including six in Ramanagara, while the remaining were bagged by the BJP and JDS. Suresh is unlikely to support Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna’s brother Ashok HN for the president post, according to a source.

He will get nominated to KMF from Bamul and contest the KMF chief post. But the incumbent Bheema Naik, a staunch loyalist of Siddaramaiah, said he too will contest for the post.

“The leaders of the three districts will decide who should be the president. There is no discussion on the KMF president post as yet,” Suresh said.