Government doctors must now prescribe medicines available in hospital pharmas

KALABURAGI: Medical Education Department will issue orders restricting the doctors serving in the hospitals attached to the medical colleges in the state from giving prescriptions to the patients to purchase medicines from outside.

Speaking to the media here, the Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said that usually the common people, especially the poor would visit the government hospital and they could not pay the doctors fees in the private hospitals and could not purchase the medicines.

The government has decided not to give permission to open medical shops or Jaanoushadhi Kendras in the hospitals, to prevent the patients from paying an amount for the medicines as the doctors would give prescriptions and ask patients to purchase medicines from the medical shops or Janaushadhi Kendras.

Dr Sharanaprakash said that the medical education department would restrict the doctors serving in the hospitals attached to medical colleges in the state from giving prescriptions to the patients for purchasing medicine from outside and an order would be issued in this regard in a day or two.

There would be funds with the government hospitals, if any of the medicines were not in stock, the hospitals have to procure them and give them to the patients free of cost, he said. Replying to a question on Covid cases, Dr Sharanaprakash said that the situation is not alarming.