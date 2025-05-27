Government woos IT, BT firms to set up base in Tumakuru

TUMAKURU: With an abundant talent pool at its command, Tumakuru is poised to become a hot destination for the IT and BT companies operating from Bengaluru.

During a recent visit Karnataka Digital Economy Mission chief Sanjeev Kumar Gupta found out that every day about 5,000 professionals travel from Tumakuru to Bengaluru for work. This data, then, led to the idea of convincing the companies to set up base in Tumakuru. The IT and BT secretary Dr Ekroop Kaur and director Rahul S Sankanur have also been convincing the companies as the incentives will be huge if they set up their facilities in tier II cities.

In fact, the department has envisaged a plan for the clusters of the companies in Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada but given its proximity, Tumakuru is likely to grab the opportunity, according to experts. It has an edge as there is a lot of talent pool with seven engineering colleges producing thousands of graduates every year, they pointed out.

The administration is likely to hold an open house by inviting about 150 companies with an offer of 30,000 square feet of ready to occupy workspace in the city, according to Deputy Commissioner Subha Kalyan.

“We have earmarked 100 acres for the IT and BT companies to set up their facilities in the Vasanthanarasapura industrial area but the response was not good. Hence we planned to offer the space in the city,” she said. The rents of spaces compared to Bengaluru will be pretty economical for them, she added.

On her official X account she has asked the Tumakuru based IT/BT professionals travelling to Bengaluru to register with the data, including their companies and frequency of travel.

She informed that the administration is planning to reach out to the companies to set up facilities in Tumakuru.

The IT and BT minister Priyank Kharge said the department will set up an incubation centre to harness the skills of the graduates in Tumakuru to tap the local potential and eventually establish a Global Capability Centre.