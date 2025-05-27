Priyank Kharge camp questions LoP Chalavadi’s Hindu identity

BENGALURU: The political spat between Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi T Narayanaswamy and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge is unlikely to die down soon, with their supporters taking up the cudgel on behalf of their leaders.

According to sources, while Narayanaswamy’s aggressive statements, which have the backing of the RSS and certain BJP leaders, have been getting traction among Hindu groups, Kharge’s supporters have been busy questioning his rival’s religious identity.

Yuva AHINDA, a Kharge-aligned group on social media, cast doubts on Narayanaswamy’s identity as a Hindu scheduled caste ‘Chalavadi’ leader.

Sharing a write-up by Dr Lakshmikanth Singe who questioned Narayanaswamy’s credentials as a Hindu, Kharge sympathisers have been attacking the BJP leader on social media and Congress’ WhatsApp groups. They accused Narayanaswamy of converting to Christianity some years ago but still reaping the benefits of the SC quota by becoming an MLC and LoP in the Council. They also alleged that he had built a church in his hometown Gonakanahalli in Hosakote taluk and taunted the BJP over the issue.

A couple of years ago, Chi Naa Ramu, also an SC leader in the BJP, had raised a similar issue and objected to Narayanaswamy’s elevation as BJP SC morcha president.

“These allegations are full of lies. The Congress, which has the reins of power, can investigate to ascertain the facts. My father’s name is Thimmaiah. Can I change it? The government should take action against those spreading such lies,” Narayanaswamy said.

Narayanaswamy, a loyalist of former CM late S Bangarappa, had shifted his loyalty to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and spent over three decades in the Congress. After switching to the BJP and winning the goodwill of certain RSS leaders, he became an MLC. When the BJP made him LoP of the Council ignoring seniors within the party such as C T Ravi, it raised eyebrows. “He was chosen to attack the Kharge family,” said a Kharge loyalist.