BIS raids FirstCry store for alleged sale of poor items in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Bengaluru Branch Office, raided FirstCry’s warehouse, operated by Brainbees Solutions Private Limited, on Tuesday for allegedly storing and selling substandard products

According to a release from BIS, during the raid, it was found that several product models were being stored and sold without valid BIS licenses. These products were found to be misusing the ISI mark and violating the conditions stipulated under the BIS license. Many of these products fall under categories that are subject to mandatory certification by BIS under the relevant Quality Control Orders (QCOs),” BIS release added.

As per the QCOs, no product covered under mandatory certification shall be manufactured, stored, or sold without a valid BIS license and full compliance with the applicable Indian Standards, clarified BIS.

BIS stated that a total of 33 product varieties comprising approximately 36,924 units of toys, sippers, and other items were seized during the raid. The estimated market value of the seized goods is around Rs 1.43 crore.

BIS has urged all consumers to remain vigilant and always verify the presence of the BIS Standard Mark (ISI Mark) and the manufacturer’s license number before making a purchase.