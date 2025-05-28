FIR registered against 15 in Abdul Rahiman's murder in Mangaluru's Bantwal taluk

MANGALURU: Bantwal Rural Police have registered a FIR against 15 people in connection with the horrific murder of Abdul Rahiman that took place Ira Kody, Kuriyala village in Bantwal taluk near Mangaluru on Tuesday.

The FIR names Deepak, Sumith and 13 others and they have been booked under Section 103, 109, 118(1), 118(2), 190, 191(1), 191(2) and 191(3).

According to a complaint lodged by Mohammed Nisar, he received a phone call at 3 pm from Mustafa, who informed him about the assault on Abdul Rahiman and Kalander Shafi (injured) with 'talwar' at Ira Kodi.

When Nisar reached the spot at 3.45 pm, he found Rahiman fallen on the ground near Rajivi's house (a localite) with grievous injuries on his head, neck and other parts of the body.

Kalander Shafi who was sitting beside Rahiman was grievously injured in the chest, back, and hands and was immediately shifted to a private hospital in an ambulance.

On the way to the hospital, Shafi told Nisar that they were unloading sand near the house of Rajivi in their pick-up vehicle when a gang of 15 people attacked Rahiman with a talwar, knife and rod after pulling him out of the vehicle.