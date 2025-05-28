Heavy rain in Kodagu, Wayanad increases inflow into Krishnaraja Sagar, Kabini dams

MYSURU: Incessant rains lashing Kodagu district in Karnataka and Wayanad region in neighbouring Kerala have significantly increased the inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) and Kabini reservoirs. Bagamandala in Kodagu recorded 225 mm of rainfall on Monday and around 120 mm on Tuesday. As a result, the Cauvery river is in spate.

The KRS reservoir is currently receiving 19,189 cusecs of inflow, and the water level has reached 92 feet against its maximum capacity of 124.8 feet. The storage now stands at 17.16 TMC against the full capacity of 49.45 TMC bringing relief to farmers in the Cauvery achukat, especially those cultivating paddy and sugarcane.

The Kabini reservoir is also witnessing a steady rise, with the water level reaching 2,267.7 feet against its maximum of 2,284 feet. The inflow stands at 21,946 cusecs. Reports indicate that with continuous heavy rainfall in Wayanad, the reservoir levels may spike further.