Heavy sea erosion along Mangaluru coast, residents shifted

MANGALURU: Following heavy rain, sea erosion has intensified causing inconvenience to residents along the coastline in Mangaluru. Locals in Uchila and Someshwar were shifted to safer areas on Monday evening. Rain had receded by Tuesday morning bringing respite to the commuters, however, moderate rain resumed in the afternoon which continued till late night. Meanwhile, a portion of the newly laid road on the national highway at Mani collapsed and commuting on the stretch has become difficult from Bantwal to Mani.

As many as 8 houses suffered partial damages in the district due to heavy rain. As many as 316 electric poles, 11 transformers and 3 bridges were damaged during the rain in the last 24 hours. Kanyana gram panchayat received the highest rainfall of 359 mm, followed by 182 mm at Manchi and Ira gram panchayat with 164 mm rainfall.

Deputy director of the Tourism department has directed hotel, resort and homestay owners to take necessary steps to prevent tourists from venturing into the river, sea or go on trekking as a red alert has been issued in Dakshina Kannada. In a press communique, the department DD has warned the resort, hotel and homestay owners that they would be held responsible if any tourists’ lives are endangered by violating the instructions.