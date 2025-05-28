Heavy sea erosion along Mangaluru coast, residents shifted

MANGALURU: Following heavy rain, sea erosion has intensified causing inconvenience to residents along the coastline in Mangaluru. Locals in Uchila and Someshwar were shifted to safer areas on Monday evening. Rain had receded by Tuesday morning bringing respite to the commuters, however, moderate rain resumed in the afternoon which continued till late night. Meanwhile, a portion of the newly laid road on the national highway at Mani collapsed and commuting on the stretch has become difficult from Bantwal to Mani.
As many as 8 houses suffered partial damages in the district due to heavy rain. As many as 316 electric poles, 11 transformers and 3 bridges were damaged during the rain in the last 24 hours. Kanyana gram panchayat received the highest rainfall of 359 mm, followed by 182 mm at Manchi and Ira gram panchayat with 164 mm rainfall.
Deputy director of the Tourism department has directed hotel, resort and homestay owners to take necessary steps to prevent tourists from venturing into the river, sea or go on trekking as a red alert has been issued in Dakshina Kannada. In a press communique, the department DD has warned the resort, hotel and homestay owners that they would be held responsible if any tourists’ lives are endangered by violating the instructions.
MESCOM has warned the public not to touch broken or uninsulated electrical wires, poles or other electric items and urged to report any incident on 1912 toll free number or on 9483041912
DYFI leader Muneer Katipalla, meanwhile, complained that even during heavy rain, people of Katipalla, Krishnapura and Surathkal do not have drinking water. “Mangaluru streets are turned to pools due to heavy rain. But parts of Surathkal and Katipalla have not been supplied drinking water for the last four days.
The city corporation supplies drinking water once every three days in these areas and now it is delayed further. The officials say that water supply has been disrupted due to broken pipes and silt accumulated at Thumbe dam. People here are forced to purchase tanker water for drinking even during the rainy season. People will be forced to hold a protest with empty pots,” he warned.