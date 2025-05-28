Industry leaders call for stronger industry-skill synergy at Karnataka CxO Conclave 2025

BENGALURU: From emerging technologies to hospitality and aerospace, industry leaders at the CxO Conclave and Alumni Meet 2025 called for a more coordinated and visionary approach to Karnataka’s skilling ecosystem.

The panel discussion, themed “Skilling Ecosystem in Karnataka – Opportunities and Challenges,” brought together representatives from government, industry, and academia to discuss sector-specific demands and evolving workforce requirements.

The panelists, which included officials from Nasscom, aerospace industry, hospitality and Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), stressed the need for better alignment between industry needs and skilling programs.

The speakers, during the event organised by Karnataka National Livelihood Mission on Tuesday, emphasised the need to move from theoretical frameworks to direct industry collaboration.

Nagaraj NM, Managing Director of KSDC, outlined the body’s top three priorities - making industry collaboration central to skilling programs, addressing scale through phased implementation, and embedding skill-based learning into university curricula.

“We are aware that skilling every graduate immediately isn’t practical, but we’ve started bridging this gap with targeted training while students are still in college,” he said. Nagaraj also stressed the importance of emerging technologies like AI, cybersecurity, and data science.