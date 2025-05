BENGALURU: The BJP expelled the defiant MLAs, ST Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar, from the party for six years for repeated anti-party activities. Hebbar is the Yellapur MLA and Somashekar represents Yeshwanthpura constituency. Both were ministers in the Yediyurappa Cabinet.

A few weeks ago, Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was expelled from the party for anti-party activities.

The BJP Central Disciplinary Committee (CDC) Member Secretary Om Pathak said that the party took serious note of their repeated violations of the party discipline.

During Rajya Sabha elections last year, Somashekar voted for the Congress candidate. Hebbar in spite of the whip, did not vote.

Somashekar did not campaign for the BJP candidate during Lok Sabha polls and attended the Congress event at Belgavi. Hebbar attended a dinner organised by KPCC President DK Shivakumar.

BJP did not treat me properly: Hebbar

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra welcomed the party decision. He said the state unit had appealed to the CDC to take action against these two leaders for their anti-party activities. “Both Somashekar and Hebbar know what have they done to the party. The central leaders also know about their activities. They were given good posts when the BJP was in power. But it looks like they have issues when the BJP is in opposition,’’ he said.

He said the State Core Committee discussed the issue and, later, they were issued notices. But their replies were not satisfactory, he said. Somashekar and Hebbar quit Congress in 2019 and joined BJP. They won bypolls and joined the BS Yediyurappa’s government. They were one among 17 turncoats who quit the Congress and the JDS to join the BJP.