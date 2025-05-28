Karnataka BJP leader Vijayendra accuses Congress of suppressing opposition, warns of statewide protests

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra accused the ruling Congress of suppressing the opposition by filing FIRs against BJP legislators in various cases.

Vijayendra said that the Congress government was threatening the opposition by filing cases against BJP members. “During our recent protest in Kalaburagi against minister Priyank Kharge, a BJP MKC spoke against the district administration. He later apologised. But they (Congress government) have filed an FIR against him through a third party,” he said.

Vijayendra said that the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs from the Assembly was an attempt to kill democracy.

Calling several recent decisions of the State Government as “illogical,” he said that the BJP will protest across the state if the government fails to withdraw the recent order of closing Jan Aushadhi Kendras in government hospitals.

Vijayendra also blamed the State Government for the death of a three-year-old girl in Mandya after the bike in which she was traveling was stopped by traffic police personnel because the riders were not wearing helmets. “The government has set a target for each department to collect money. Owing to this pressure, the police stopped the girl’s bike in Mandya,” he said.