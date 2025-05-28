Karnataka Governor nod for ordinance to relax compulsory rural service for medicos

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday approved the Karnataka Compulsory Service by Candidates completed medical courses) (Amendment) Ordinance 2025 which will relax the rule requiring medical graduates to mandatorily serve in rural areas after their graduation.

The ordinance stated that the vacancies in rural areas will be filled on priority and if candidates are more than the vacancies in rural areas, the vacancies in urban areas may be filled by posting the candidates with a clause making it mandatory for them to render one-year compulsory service, it stated.

The ordinance stresses on providing no objection certificates to students to pursue higher studies after submitting an affidavit or undertaking stating their commitment to fulfil the obligation of one-year compulsory service post completion of higher studies. If they fail, they will be liable for penalty and other consequences.