Karnataka Governor nod for ordinance to relax compulsory rural service for medicos

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday approved the Karnataka Compulsory Service by Candidates completed medical courses) (Amendment) Ordinance 2025 which will relax the rule requiring medical graduates to mandatorily serve in rural areas after their graduation.
The ordinance stated that the vacancies in rural areas will be filled on priority and if candidates are more than the vacancies in rural areas, the vacancies in urban areas may be filled by posting the candidates with a clause making it mandatory for them to render one-year compulsory service, it stated.
The ordinance stresses on providing no objection certificates to students to pursue higher studies after submitting an affidavit or undertaking stating their commitment to fulfil the obligation of one-year compulsory service post completion of higher studies. If they fail, they will be liable for penalty and other consequences.
While filling up existing vacancies, candidates who have passed medical courses under the government quota seats will be given priority. The remaining vacancies may be filled by candidates who have studied under institutional seats and surplus candidates may be exempted from the compulsory service.
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot also gave nod to the Karnataka State Civil services (Regulation of transfer of medical officers and other staff) (Amendment) Ordinance 2025.
This legislation notes that the initial appointment, transfer or promotion of a medical officer or other staff will be done through counselling.
A medical officer or other staff who is in service and has completed the prescribed number of years of continuous service may be transferred through counselling to another, giving priority to those who have put in longer period of service or tenure.
The ordinance stresses that a medical officer or any other staff may be posted without counselling any time to fill a critical vacancy.