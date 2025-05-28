Karnataka

Muslim youth's brutal murder near Mangaluru puts Dakshina Kannada on edge again

This is the third brutal murder in Dakshina Kannada in the last one month.
Muslim youth's brutal murder near Mangaluru puts Dakshina Kannada on edge again
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

MANGALURU: A Muslim youth was brutally murdered at Kolathamajalu near Adur in Bantwal taluk near Mangaluru on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Rehaman.

The incident occurred when Rehaman, a pick-up vehicle driver, went to Kolathamajalu to deliver sand. Two unidentified bike-borne youth attacked him with lethal weapons and fled. Rehaman died on the spot. Kalander Shafi, who was with Rehaman, sustained injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru.

This is the third brutal murder in Dakshina Kannada in the last one month.

Mohammed Ashraf, who hailed from Kerala, was lynched by a mob during a cricket match near Mangaluru on April 27.

A few days later, rowdy-sheeter and Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty was murdered on May 1 at Bajpe near Mangaluru.

Following Tuesday’s incident, the authorities imposed prohibitory orders in Mangaluru city and other parts of the district till 6 pm, May 30.

The prohibitory orders ban assembly of five or more people, carrying out any procession, holding meeting, possessing weapons and raising slogans that might disturb communal harmony.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com