Muslim youth's brutal murder near Mangaluru puts Dakshina Kannada on edge again

MANGALURU: A Muslim youth was brutally murdered at Kolathamajalu near Adur in Bantwal taluk near Mangaluru on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Rehaman.

The incident occurred when Rehaman, a pick-up vehicle driver, went to Kolathamajalu to deliver sand. Two unidentified bike-borne youth attacked him with lethal weapons and fled. Rehaman died on the spot. Kalander Shafi, who was with Rehaman, sustained injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru.

This is the third brutal murder in Dakshina Kannada in the last one month.

Mohammed Ashraf, who hailed from Kerala, was lynched by a mob during a cricket match near Mangaluru on April 27.

A few days later, rowdy-sheeter and Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty was murdered on May 1 at Bajpe near Mangaluru.

Following Tuesday’s incident, the authorities imposed prohibitory orders in Mangaluru city and other parts of the district till 6 pm, May 30.

The prohibitory orders ban assembly of five or more people, carrying out any procession, holding meeting, possessing weapons and raising slogans that might disturb communal harmony.