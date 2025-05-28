Nehru reason for India becoming fifth largest economy, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that because of the foundation laid by the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, India has emerged as the fifth largest economy in the world. “Nehru is also the reason for revolution of science and technology,” the CM said.

Siddaramaiah was speaking at the death anniversary of the former PM at the KPCC office in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Siddaramaiah said that Nehru laid the foundation for modern India.

“Post-independence, after Britishers looted India, there were no facilities in India, but Nehru who became PM that time strengthened India. He ensured to develop India in every sector, food to green revolution, education and other sector. RSS trying to erase this, but it is not happening,” Siddaramaiah said.

KPCC president and DyCM DK Shivakumar said Nehru wrote everything to the government, including his house and 30 acres land. “BJP is making allegation on Nehru and his family. Nehru’s contribution to Karnataka is more, including BHEL, ITI and BEML,” the DyCM said.