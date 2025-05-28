Union Minister of State Somanna flays closure of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V Somanna, criticised the Congress-led state government’s decision to shut down Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the state, calling it an “anti-poor” move that will hurt disadvantaged communities.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Somanna expressed disappointment, stating that the closure of these centres - which offer affordable medicines and surgical items - would affect the lives of the poor and backward classes who rely on the scheme for low-cost healthcare.

“I am deeply disappointed by the state’s decision to not only stop accepting new applications for Jan Aushadhi Kendras but also to refuse renewal of licenses for the existing ones,” he wrote.

Somanna pointed out that the Jan Aushadhi scheme has been running for over 15 years and was launched with the aim of reducing out-of-pocket medical expenses for the poor. He added that the initiative was being implemented under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Despite CM Siddaramaiah’s long political experience, Somanna said the decision to shut the Jan Aushadi Kendras seemed to go against public welfare.

“I fail to understand what kind of advice or situation has led to such a move,” he said, urging the CM to reconsider and withdraw the order in the interest of the public.

Recently, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had clarified that only the Jan Aushadhi Kendras functioning within the premises of government hospitals,180 of them, have been suspended and those operating outside government hospitals will continue to be operational. The minister said that all hospitals must provide medicines free of cost and the move to phase out all kendras running within hospital premises is to ensure the same.