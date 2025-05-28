Will not allow shifting of any PSUs from Karnataka, says Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the State Government will not allow the shifting of any public sector units (PSU) from Karnataka.

“I want our parliament members and central ministers to react to it. But, as a government, we will not allow anything to be shifted,” Shivakumar told media persons responding to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s proposal to relocate HAL units from Karnataka and offer to give 10,000 acres of land in AP.

“I am not going to interfere in Naidu’s political request to the Centre. We have also given sufficient land to HAL and we have also provided land to set up a helicopter unit in Tumakuru. If they want to expand, we will give them more land. They are free to set up anything new in Andhra Pradesh, we are not going to object to it. But our government will do whatever it takes to protect our state’s assets,” the DyCM said. Terming HAL as “Karnataka’s pride”, the DyCM said former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru set it up in Bengaluru. “There is no question of it [shifting],’’ he said.

Shivakumar said he expects the parliament members and Union ministers from the state to speak about it.