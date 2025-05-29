CM Siddaramaiah directs officials to visit rain-hit areas; calls meetings to review relief measures

BENGALURU: With heavy rains impacting normal life in several parts of the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the district in-charge ministers to visit areas that are severely affected by rains. He also directed in-charge secretaries and Deputy Commissioners (DC) to visit these places.

The Chief Minister has called a meeting of DCs and zilla panchayat chief executive officers on May 30 and 31 to review the measures taken to provide relief to people. He directed the chief secretary to call for a meeting in this regard.

In his statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Siddaramaiah also directed the officials to ensure the compensation was paid on time. According to the CMO statement, the state government has identified 170 taluks as flood-prone and landslide-prone taluks. As a precautionary measure, 2,296 relief centres have been set up at these places. In Bengaluru, they have identified 201 flood-prone areas. “As of May 26, 45 houses are completely damaged and 1,385 houses are partially damaged, of which, most of the people got compensation amount,” it stated. A sum of Rs 97,351 lakhs is available in district and taluk-level accounts.

As the southwest monsoon entered Karnataka, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) forecasted above-normal to heavy rains in many parts of the state. The IMD has also issued red and orange alerts.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka urged CM Siddaramaiah to take measures to provide relief.