NIA arrests absconding accused Mohit Mahato in BJP leader mob attack case

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested Mohit Mahato alias Sahil from Bengaluru, an absconding accused in the 2024 case relating to the mob attack on BJP leader Priyangu Pandey in West Bengal.

Mahato, a resident of Bhatpara in West Bengal, was arrested by an NIA team after sustained efforts and on the basis of various technical and human intelligence inputs. “The NIA team also seized from him some incriminating documents along with a mobile phone, which are under examination,” the NIA said.

With the arrest of Mahato, 17 people have been arrested so far in the case, in which Pandey and his entourage were attacked while they were on the way to the residence of former MP Arjun Singh on August 28, 2024. While 12 arrests were made by the state police, NIA has arrested five more accused in the case.

NIA, which took over the probe in the case in November 2024, found Mahato’s involvement in the conspiracy and had launched a manhunt for him. The agency, which is continuing with its investigation, has till date filed three chargesheets against 14 accused in the case.