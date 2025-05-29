Special task force formed to curb rising communal tensions in Karnataka’s coastal districts

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government has constituted a Special Action Force (SAF), headed by a DIG-rank officer, to prevent communal violence in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga districts.

The move comes in the wake of a recent spate of murders and communal tensions in these coastal and Malnad regions.

The force, comprising 248 officials, will have three companies stationed in the respective districts that have frequently witnessed communal clashes over the last few years.

The SAF will monitor fundamentalist elements and track communal or hate speeches and statements. It will also monitor content on social media platforms and take appropriate action to prevent any escalation of communal violence.

The SAF officials will assist local police in handling incidents of communal nature.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru on Thursday, Home Minister G Parameshwara said the force will begin operations immediately.

“The Government has considered Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga as sensitive districts and is taking all measures to prevent communal violence and ensure peace and harmony in the region. Stern action will be taken against those fanning communal tensions and their supporters,” the minister said.