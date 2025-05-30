Apologise to Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner, Karnataka HC tells BJP MLC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday orally asked BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar to tender an apology to Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum for his controversial remarks against her.

A vacation bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj asked Ravi Kumar to apologise while hearing a petition filed by him seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him in Station Bazar Police Station of Kalaburagi under various provisions of BNS and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

When the matter was taken up for hearing, the court orally said, “These are not the statements to be made and you (Ravi Kumar) have seen what happened in Madhya Pradesh and the Supreme Court, with a sitting minister, you are no different. You cannot be making such kind of statements.”

The court asked the petitioner’s counsel to advise his client to speak to the DC to bring a closure to the matter and mitigate it. Meanwhile, the counsel appearing for Ravi Kumar submitted that an apology had been made by his client.

Then the court said that after making the apology, it has to be accepted by the person.