Government shunts out top cops from Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU: Close on the heels of back-to-back murders, the State Government on Thursday shunted out Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Yatish N.

Sudheer Kumar Reddy, a 2010 batch IPS officer, has been posted as Mangaluru City Police Commissioner, while Dr Arun K, a 2014 batch IPS officer, has been posted as the SP of Dakshina Kannada.

Reddy, who has earlier served as SP of Dakshina Kannada, is known to be a tough cop. He was DIG, Intelligence, before he was transferred to Mangaluru.

Arun, who was Udupi SP, is known to have brought some reforms in the police force after he took charge there. He had transferred many police personnel who were serving in the same place for many years.

Meanwhile, Anupam Agrawal has been transferred as DIG, Economic Offences wing, CID, in place of Vamshi Krishna. Agrawal was under scrutiny after the mob lynching of Ashraf in Mangaluru on April 27 and over the alleged failure to take action against inflammatory speeches by right-wing leaders.

Yatish has not been given a new posting.

Hariram Shankar, a 2017 IPS officer, who has served in Udupi and Mangaluru earlier, has now been posted as SP of Udupi district.

After the back-to-back murders, there was huge pressure on the State Government to transfer Agrawal and Yatish for allegedly failing to curb communal tension and mishandling of the situation in the coastal district.

Many Congress leaders had also openly expressed disappointment alleging that the police failure to take strict action against inflammatory speeches led to the murder of Abdul Rahiman in Bantwal taluk on May 27.

Meanwhile, Borase Bhushan Gulabrao, a 2009 batch IPS officer, is the new Belagavi City Police Commissioner.