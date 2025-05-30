Illegal layouts: ‘B Khata’ for site owners in rural areas, says Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said on Thursday that a Bill is being drafted to provide one-time relief to unauthorised settlements in rural areas. Guidelines are ready and a drive to issue “B Khata” for such properties will be introduced mid-July.

Kharge told reporters here that more than 95 lakh people will benefit from this biggest initiative in the country. The government expects a revenue of Rs 4,000 crore from this initiative.

Kharge said that his department has introduced many reforms to strengthen e-Swathu. In view of the growing demand for one-time settlement/relief to owners whose properties are in unauthorised layouts in rural areas, the new law is being formulated. Over 95 lakh properties can be registered under this initiative, he added.

He said that his department has upgraded 5,770 rural libraries to digital ones, where 50.62 lakh people have registered as members.

On the achievements of his department, he said 3,469 women have been employed as drivers of garbage collection vehicles at the gram panchayat level. The department has started 3,888 “Koosina Mane’’ (creches) for children of young mothers.

In all, 53,711 children have been enrolled. This means, more than 50K women have started working to become self-reliant. The daily wage has been increased from Rs 349 to Rs 370, the minister said.