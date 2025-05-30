Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar objects to transfer of PWD engineers

BENGALURU: The tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy, DK Shivakumar, has resurfaced with the transfer of a few engineers from the Public Works Department to the Water Resources Department.
Shivakumar, who is also Minister for Water Resources, has objected to the order issued by Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR). The DPAR functions directly under the CM.
In his letter, Shivakumar has mentioned that any transfers or recruitment in the departments that come under him has to get prior approval from him.
“I had mentioned this in my earlier letter when the Congress government came to power. Also when Chief Engineers from Water Resources Departments are transferred back, same format has to be followed,’’ he stated.
He insisted that any such transfers have to be done only after his approval.
Shivakumar in his letter on May 13, mentioned that in spite of his instructions for transfers in the departments that come under his ministries, on May 9, 2025, he has learnt a few engineers have been transferred from the PWD to Water Resource Department.
“I object this as this has been done in spite of my directions,’’ he said.
Shivakumar has insisted that the Chief Secretary withdraw the order and, henceforth, the Chief Secretary has to take approval from him before proceeding.
The letter has initiated speculations as DPAR comes under the CM and Shivakumar’s objections over transfer of the engineers from the PWD to Water Resources is said to be expressing displeasure over the CM indirectly.
Opposition leaders said that all is not well between the CM and the DyCM. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, in a post on ‘X’, stated that as time to hand over power is nearing, the tussle between the CM and DyCM is exploding.
“The letter where the DyCM has expressed displeasure reveals the internal bickering in the party and the government,’’ he said. In their fight, development works are taking back seat, he alleged.
Shivakumar said that the engineers come to his department and take promotion. Once they take promotion, they want to go to PWD, ZP and other departments.
“We do not have sufficient engineers and we need them for emergencies. That is why I insisted not to transfer, relieve or post anyone elsewhere,’’ he said.
On why it was not brought to his notice, Shivakumar said transfers can be done by taking permission from the top level.
“MLAs too bring pressure on him. Engineers are also insisting to get posting at PWD, Zilla Panchayat, Town Planning and not willing to work in Water Resources Department,” he said.
Meanwhile, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, said the CM as well as DyCM have powers to depute officials to his department.