Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar objects to transfer of PWD engineers

BENGALURU: The tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy, DK Shivakumar, has resurfaced with the transfer of a few engineers from the Public Works Department to the Water Resources Department.

Shivakumar, who is also Minister for Water Resources, has objected to the order issued by Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR). The DPAR functions directly under the CM.

In his letter, Shivakumar has mentioned that any transfers or recruitment in the departments that come under him has to get prior approval from him.

“I had mentioned this in my earlier letter when the Congress government came to power. Also when Chief Engineers from Water Resources Departments are transferred back, same format has to be followed,’’ he stated.

He insisted that any such transfers have to be done only after his approval.

Shivakumar in his letter on May 13, mentioned that in spite of his instructions for transfers in the departments that come under his ministries, on May 9, 2025, he has learnt a few engineers have been transferred from the PWD to Water Resource Department.

“I object this as this has been done in spite of my directions,’’ he said.