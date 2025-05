BENGALURU: Kamal Haasan is renowned for his mastery of dialogue on screen. Now an unscripted slip-up on a public platform, that too on the provenance of Kannada language, has resulted in a storm of protest, with Minister for Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Tangadagi, calling for a ban on the actor’s new movie in the state.

Tangadagi has sent a letter to Karnataka Film Chamber Of Commerce (KFCC) directing them to impose a ban on Thug Life, Haasan’s latest film, if the actor did not offer an apology.

He said, “Kannada is our pride and we will not tolerate any insult to it. I have communicated to the film chamber that, until and unless the actor serves an apology, his film should not be released in Karnataka.”

P Narasimhalu, President, KFCC, said he agreed with the minister’s view. “No apology, no release of Thug Life,” he said, adding that Tangadagi has sent a letter in this regard.

“The distributors are trying to reach Kamal and convince him over his remark and end it sensibly and make way for the release of his film, ‘Thug Life,’” he said.

Narasimhalu added, “For us Kannada is the priority. The team of distributors are trying to reach Kamal Haasan who is in Visakhapatnam.”

“Kannada outfits and many organisations want Kamal to issue an apology and only then his film will be screened in Karnataka. The KFCC’s stand aligns with the Kannada organisations,” he said.