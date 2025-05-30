NGO integrates AI-based siren system to warn Kodagu villagers of elephant movement

MADIKERI: A new initiative to prevent untoward incidents related to wildlife movement is being undertaken on a trial basis in Kodagu. Funded by a private company, the early warning system has been installed by Support for Network and Extension Help Agency (SNEHA), an NGO.
An early warning system in the form of a siren to alert residents about wildlife movement within a one-kilometre radius has been installed by SNEHA on a trial basis in wildlife conflict regions across Virajpet in Kodagu.
The NGO is currently in the process of installing 12 such sirens across the conflict zones of Badaga Banangala and surrounding areas. While the initiative is currently at a trial stage, SNEHA plans to expand it further by introducing automated alert systems.
“This initiative is being carried out by SNEHA in Odisha and Kodagu regions. We are looking at developing the system further to ensure an automated alert system,” explained Ramaswamy Krishnan, the Executive Director of SNEHA.
He said the NGO has developed a mobile application called SNEHA Kalpvaig Elephant Tracker, which is being uploaded online to become accessible to all.
Using this app, people can update the last location where they spotted a wild elephant, and through an AI-based system, the movement of the elephant will be traced.
Further, based on the location of the elephant, a siren will be triggered to alert residents within a one-kilometre radius.
“The users who have this application can learn about the movement of the elephant, and this application is linked with the siren system. We have also placed about four camera traps in conflict zones, and these cameras are being monitored by the staff at the office to activate the siren manually,” he explained.
The cameras click pictures every minute, and these photographs are reviewed by the appointed staff, who can activate the siren if an elephant is detected within the designated area.
“We want to make this an automated system, and we are devising plans where the cameras can automatically detect wildlife movement,” he confirmed. When the sirens are activated, a voice alert message is also sent through the mobile application simultaneously.
The alert system is currently being implemented in Kodagu on a trial basis, with the NGO having formed a tracking team to monitor wildlife movements.
A total of 12 sirens have been installed across conflict zones in the Virajpet limits. The initiative is being funded by Sucden Coffee Pvt Ltd and is being implemented in collaboration with the Forest Department.