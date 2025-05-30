Seven-year-old girl, woman die in separate landslides near Mangaluru; three feared trapped

MANGALURU: A 7-year-old girl and a woman reportedly died in two separate landslides that occurred near Deralakatte in Mangaluru on Friday.

Fathima, a resident of Belma village and Prema Poojary from Montepadav are the deceased. Another person, a member of Prema's family who is critically injured has been shifted to a nearby hospital while three more family members are feared trapped under the debris.

Fire personnel and locals are helping to retrieve those under the debris. Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner in charge Dr Anand K has declared a holiday to schools on Friday in view of heavy rains.

Several areas, including Mission Street, Rao and Rao circle in Mangaluru witnessed waterlogging due to heavy rains on Thursday night. Rainwater entered houses and shops and the residents were shifted to safer areas.

Meanwhile, a landslip occured near Jokatte gram panchayat in Surathkal and a few houses are in danger of collapsing.