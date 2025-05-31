Firm on implementing new labour codes: Karnataka minister Shobha

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Shobha Karandlaje here on Friday said the Centre is committed to implement the new labour codes.

The four codes are on wages, industrial relations, social security and the occupational safety, health and working conditions.

“Some trade unions have differences among themselves, and communist trade unions contradict the codes. The PM and the Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, were prepared for discussions to clear the doubts. If some disagree with the codes for political reasons, we are helpless”, she said.

Karandlaje said Karnataka labour minister Santhosh Lad had attended the three-day meeting of the stakeholders in New Delhi. But she regretted that the Karnataka small-scale industries minister did not turn up for meetings on the MSMEs.