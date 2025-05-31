Firm on implementing new labour codes: Karnataka minister Shobha

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Shobha Karandlaje here on Friday said the Centre is committed to implement the new labour codes.
The four codes are on wages, industrial relations, social security and the occupational safety, health and working conditions.
“Some trade unions have differences among themselves, and communist trade unions contradict the codes. The PM and the Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, were prepared for discussions to clear the doubts. If some disagree with the codes for political reasons, we are helpless”, she said.
Karandlaje said Karnataka labour minister Santhosh Lad had attended the three-day meeting of the stakeholders in New Delhi. But she regretted that the Karnataka small-scale industries minister did not turn up for meetings on the MSMEs.
She said the policy on the welfare of the gig workers is in the making and Mandaviya has held a meeting with the aggregators.
The minister, while referring to a Sullia town youth committing suicide because of the fraudsters who promised him a job in Germany but sent him to Thailand, advised youths only to apply with the companies registered with the government’s official portal.
On Asyushman health card facilities, she said that the patients can take treatment at the private hospitals empanelled as ESI will pay for it. “In Doddaballapura, we have set up an ESI hospital by investing Rs 150 crore but the state government is not ready to take over due to a lack of specialist doctors”, she said.
Karandlaje said the NSIC technical services training centre will be set up in Peenya as Karnataka has given 12,000 square feet of land. The Peenya Centre will offer training programmes on AI and aeronautics.