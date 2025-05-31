Flood warning in Kabini, KRS dam filling up fast

MYSURU: With the Kabini river in spate owing to incessant rain in Kerala’s Wayanad region, the irrigation department in Karnataka has issued a flood warning appealing to people residing in low-lying areas along the riverbank to move to safer places along with their valuables and cattle, as the discharge from the Kabini reservoir is expected to be increased.

As of Friday, the water level in the reservoir stood at 2,278.7 ft as against the maximum 2,284 ft. With just six feet left for the dam to reach its full capacity, irrigation officials have discharged 5,000 cusecs into the river. The inflow stands at 15,500 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the water level in Krishnaraja Sagar across the Cauvery in Mandya district stood at 101 ft as against the maximum 124.8 ft. The inflow into the dam was 19,448 cusecs and the outflow was 670 cusecs. The water level in the KRS has increased by 10 ft in the last two days following heavy rain in Kodagu district.

Meanwhile, Dhanushkoti Falls at Chunchanakatte in KR Nagar taluk is back to life owing to heavy rain in the Cauvery catchment area. This is the first time in 19 years that the waterfall is in its full glory in the month of May.