HDK questions Siddaramaiah government over flood preparedness

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy has slammed the Karnataka government accusing it of failing to respond adequately to the devastating floods that have lashed the state’s coastal districts and other areas.

“Relentless torrential rains across the state, including the coastal belt, have severely disrupted daily life. Homes, roads, and bridges have collapsed. Cities, towns, and villages are waterlogged, and people are in deep distress. Yet, instead of acting responsibly and wiping their tears, the Congress government seems desperate to bring more blood and tears to their eyes,” Kumaraswamy told the media.

He criticised the administration for what he called lack of preparedness, questioning the effectiveness of post-disaster visits by ministers. “What’s the point if, after lives are lost to the floods, the Chief Minister merely instructs ministers to ‘go visit’?” he asked, invoking the Kannada proverb, “What’s the use of bolting the door after the fort has been looted?”