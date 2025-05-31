HDK questions Siddaramaiah government over flood preparedness

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy has slammed the Karnataka government accusing it of failing to respond adequately to the devastating floods that have lashed the state’s coastal districts and other areas.
“Relentless torrential rains across the state, including the coastal belt, have severely disrupted daily life. Homes, roads, and bridges have collapsed. Cities, towns, and villages are waterlogged, and people are in deep distress. Yet, instead of acting responsibly and wiping their tears, the Congress government seems desperate to bring more blood and tears to their eyes,” Kumaraswamy told the media.
He criticised the administration for what he called lack of preparedness, questioning the effectiveness of post-disaster visits by ministers. “What’s the point if, after lives are lost to the floods, the Chief Minister merely instructs ministers to ‘go visit’?” he asked, invoking the Kannada proverb, “What’s the use of bolting the door after the fort has been looted?”
Kumaraswamy further accused the government of ignoring essential flood management and failing to provide timely relief to affected people. “What preparations were made before the rains began? Is this what people-centric governance looks like?” he asked.
Kumaraswamy accused the Congress government of being more interested in political gains from communal tensions than addressing the pressing flood crisis.
He also pointed out that since the Congress came to power, the number of murders in the coastal region has increased. Urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to act immediately, Kumaraswamy said, “Enough of your government’s excuses. Visit the coastal region immediately. Give strength and hope to the people shattered by both floods and murders. While the floods may be nature’s fury, the murder spree is a political disaster fuelled by your party,” the former CM said.