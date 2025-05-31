Kamal always speaks highly of Kannada: Actor Shivarajkumar

BENGALURU: Kannada actor Shivarajkumar has broken his silence on the ongoing controversy surrounding actor Kamal Haasan’s recent remarks about the Kannada language. Speaking at a recent public event -- clips of which are now widely circulating online -- the senior actor stated that Kamal Haasan is aware of what he said and will respond in due time.

He added that Kamal has always spoken highly of Kannada and expressed deep admiration for Bengaluru.

The controversy began during the audio launch of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film ‘Thug Life’ in Chennai. With Shivarajkumar seated in front of him, Kamal remarked, “Tamil gave birth to Kannada”, a statement that sparked widespread backlash in Karnataka. Even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised the comment, urging Kamal to better understand the history of the Kannada language.

Addressing the issue, Shivarajkumar said at the public event, “I am a huge fan of Kamal sir. I grew up watching him. People may ask, ‘Why should I admire someone else when I have my own father (Dr Rajkumar)?’ My father is family, but I also have immense respect for Kamal sir, and I’m inspired by him.

He knows what he said, and he will give his response.” He also mentioned, “I attended the audio launch. Honestly, I don’t know what happened there.”

Shivarajkumar noted that Kamal had visited Bengaluru after making the controversial remark, and yet no one questioned him about it at the time.