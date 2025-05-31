Kannada literary icon Venkatesh Murthy passes away at 81

BENGALURU: Renowned Kannada writer and lyricist H S Venkatesh Murthy passed away in Bengaluru on Friday. The State Government has ordered that his last rites will be performed with full police honours. Murthy, who was suffering from ill health, breathed his last at 7.15 am at BGS Hospital in Kengeri. He was 81.
Murthy enriched the richness of the Kannada literary world through his lyrical songs. He was the recipient of hundreds of honours including the Kannada Rajyotsava Award, the Central Sahitya Academy Award, and the State Sahitya Academy Awards. He was awarded the Bal Puraskar by Sahitya Akademi in 2013. The deceased, who is popularly addressed by his initials, HSV was survived by four sons. Murthy is also credited for his works on children which include songs, plays, rhymes, and stories. One of his children’s stories, Chinnari Mutha, was adapted into a national award-winning film.
The Kannada literary, art and cultural circles have expressed deep condolences on the death of Murthy.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the death of a veteran writer is painful. “The world is poorer due to the passing away of him, a distinguished writer who was involved in various genres of literature such as poetry, drama, children’s literature, translation, essays, and novels and had a huge readership. I pray that the soul of the deceased may rest in peace. My condolences to his bereaved family,” he said.
Kannada and Culture Department minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said that the demise of Murthy, a representative of the grand tradition of Kannada poetic songs, has come as a great shock to the world of Kannada poetry.
The news of the demise of the renowned Kannada poet, playwright, and litterateur Prof. H.S. Venkatesh Murthy is shocking. He has made an immense contribution to the Kannada language and culture through his literary works. Not only that, his service in genres such as poetry, drama, essay, novel, translation, children’s literature, and criticism is significant said State Industries Minister MB Patil.
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has expressed grief over HSV’s death and said the poet made an unforgettable contribution to the literary world in many dimensions. Similarly, BJP state president BY Vijayendra also has mourned the death of the poet.
A delightful career
Born: June 23, 1944
Place: Hodigere, Channagiri taluk, Davanagere
Education: He moved to Bengaluru completed his higher students at Bangalore University
Professional life: He used to teach Kannada at St Joseph’s Commerce College, and retired in 2000
Famous poetries: Parivritta, Bagilu, Badiva Janagalu, Saugandhika, and Moovattu Malegaala
Plays and drama: Hejjegalu, Ondu Sainika Vruttanta, and Agnivarna