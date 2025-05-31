Kannada literary icon Venkatesh Murthy passes away at 81

The Kannada literary, art and cultural circles have expressed deep condolences on the death of Murthy.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the death of a veteran writer is painful. “The world is poorer due to the passing away of him, a distinguished writer who was involved in various genres of literature such as poetry, drama, children’s literature, translation, essays, and novels and had a huge readership. I pray that the soul of the deceased may rest in peace. My condolences to his bereaved family,” he said.

Kannada and Culture Department minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said that the demise of Murthy, a representative of the grand tradition of Kannada poetic songs, has come as a great shock to the world of Kannada poetry.

The news of the demise of the renowned Kannada poet, playwright, and litterateur Prof. H.S. Venkatesh Murthy is shocking. He has made an immense contribution to the Kannada language and culture through his literary works. Not only that, his service in genres such as poetry, drama, essay, novel, translation, children’s literature, and criticism is significant said State Industries Minister MB Patil.

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has expressed grief over HSV’s death and said the poet made an unforgettable contribution to the literary world in many dimensions. Similarly, BJP state president BY Vijayendra also has mourned the death of the poet.