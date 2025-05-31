Karnataka raises age for tobacco purchase to 21

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Friday completely banned hookah bars, raised the legal age for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21 years, and increased the maximum fine for violations under tobacco control laws from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000.

A government order notifying the changes was issued on Friday, after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Karnataka-specific amendment to the central tobacco control law on May 23.

The revised law — The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Karnataka Amendment) Act, 2024 — was published in the Karnataka Gazette on May 30.