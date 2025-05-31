MSP centres must be open beyond fixed time: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed deputy commissioners of respective districts, who are also chairpersons of the District Minimum Support Price (MSP) Task Force, to take up a scientific study to assess the nature of crops cultivated and estimated quantities of foodgrains likely to be brought by farmers to procurement centres before determining the number and location of such centres.

This is one of the four directions issued by the division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind on May 28 while disposing of a PIL filed by Rait Sena Karnataka from Dharwad. The petitioner had sought directions to the state government to operate procurement centres across the state throughout the year, to enable farmers to sell their produce at MSP.