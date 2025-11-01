Farmer killed by tiger near Bandipur, second incident in same week

MYSURU: Mysuru district witnessed yet another tiger attack on a farmer at Kurnegala village in Sargur taluk on Friday, marking the third such incident in a month.

Just five days after a tiger mauled 55-year-old farmer Rajashekar to death while he was grazing cattle in Bennegere village of Hediyala hobli near Chikkadevamma Hill, another farmer Dodda Ningaiah (65), a resident of Koodadi village, was killed in a similar attack on the forest fringes on Friday afternoon.

The latest incident occurred near Hediyala forest range under the Moleyuru division of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Ningaiah was reportedly grazing his cattle in an open field close to the forest when the tiger pounced on him, killing him instantly. It later dragged the body into the woods. Villagers, who witnessed the attack, raised an alarm, chased the tiger away and recovered the body from the forest.

A wildlife activist, however, said the attack occurred inside the forest area near Kurnegala. The farmer suffered fatal injuries to his neck and head, and villagers later retrieved the body by crossing the Elephant Proof Trench (EPT) built to prevent wild elephants from entering human settlements, he added.