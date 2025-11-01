ICEA, GSA join hands to boost India's semiconductor integration

BENGALURU: India's electronics output now stands at USD 150 billion, with exports expected to surpass USD 50 billion, said India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo on Friday.

India’s semiconductor industry has grown by nearly 500% in the past year, while smartphone manufacturing has surged by 100%.

Amid this rapid growth, the ICEA and the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating India’s integration into the global semiconductor value-chain.

The partnership seeks to leverage India’s expanding talent pool and improving infrastructure to attract global fabless companies and innovators to co-create in India.

Highlighting the sector’s momentum, Mohindroo noted the success of the Electronic Component Manufacturing Scheme, describing it as “an enormous success, showcasing vibrancy in the industry”.

He added, “The budgeted amount for the scheme has exceeded two-folds. GSA is an important body in the US and globally. Policy is our forte, and seeing that the aspirations fit into the policy, we move faster. The PM has given a target of USD 500 billion of output, which is a big leap from the current USD 150 billion.”