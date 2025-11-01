Imbalance Remediation Committee to submit its report by month-end

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Regional Imbalance Remediation Committee headed by economist Prof M Govind Rao is expected to submit its report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by the end of this month.

The tenure of the committee, which was constituted in March 2024, ends in November.

In 2002, the Committee for Redressal of Regional Imbalances led by economist DM Nanjundappa had identified 35 taluks as backward, 40 taluks as more backward and 39 taluks as most backward. Most of these taluks are from Kalyan Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka region. The recommendations were implemented during 2007.

The Rao committee is assessing 236 taluks factoring in per capita income, health, education, industry, services, social infrastructure and agriculture.

Official sources said average per capita income of six districts is higher than the state average, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural. “But when consider indicators like education and health, some parts of the state do not have good results.”

Sources said the indicators used in Nanjundappa’s report have lost their relevance, such as having telephone connection, post office access. Some indicators based on 1991 Census report have become outdated. The Rao Committee has revised the methodology. Dr Vishal, member secretary, the Govind Rao Committee, said they have taken additional time. “That’s because we have visited all districts, met a lot of stakeholders to understand diverse perspectives and expectations, data at various levels had to be sourced, analysed and has to be interpreted. Validation of inferences after cross checks is also involved,” he told TNIE.