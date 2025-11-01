Kaneri seer faces Rs 1 crore defamation suit

BENGALURU: Simmering Lingayat unrest over alleged derogatory remarks by Kaneri Mutt pontiff Sri Adrushya Kadasiddheshwar Swamiji, has taken a legal turn. The Lingayat Matadhipatigala Okkuta, a federation of over 300 Lingayat seers who spearheaded the statewide Basava Abhiyan, has filed a Rs 1 crore defamation suit against the Kaneri seer, accusing him of making “vulgar and slanderous insults” at pontiffs and the Basava movement.

The 30th Additional City and Civil Sessions Court, Bengaluru, granted a temporary injunction restraining the swami and his followers from making “defamatory or derogatory statements” against the Okkuta on media or social platforms. The order, seen as a victory for the Lingayat seers, is a legal gag on the Kaneri pontiff.

The controversy traces back to the swamiji’s speech in early October at Biluru village in Maharashtra’s Sangli district. In a video that went viral, the pontiff was seen mocking Lingayat seers advocating separate religious recognition, calling them ‘nataka thanda’ or drama troupe, and using unparliamentary language. He derided Basava devotees, urging followers to “throw home idols into rivers” and “drink and eat meat in hotels”, that enraged the community.