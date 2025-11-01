Karanataka CM holds talks with nomadic communities on quota, dharna off

BENGALURU: The Congress government got a relief as the nomadic Scheduled Caste community members on Friday called off their strike as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told them that he will consult with the law department on providing them 1% separate quota in internal reservation and other welfare measures.

Siddaramaiah and Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa held talks with leaders of the Alemari Samudayagala Maha Okkuta (the Federation of Nomadic SC Communities), who asked why the government betrayed them by not implementing the recommendations of the Justice HN Nagmohan Das’ report on 1% quota. “They put forth three demands -- 1% quota, setting up of a development corporation and an economic package. We will discuss these issues with the law department and experts on giving 1% quota. There is no problem fulfilling their demands, but we need time,” Siddaramaiah said after the meeting. He said the community has moved the high court against the cabinet decision that tweaked the commission’s recommendation. The CM requested them to withdraw the case as it is affecting other SC communities.

Following Siddaramaiah’s assurance, the community withdrew the dharna at Freedom Park. “We consider the government’s decision positively. But a definite order should come and recruitments should be stopped till then,” said Sheshappa, a leader of the federation.

On withdrawing the case, he said the federation will decide after consulting its lawyers and those who have appeared for the government. Even as those who held talks with the CM termed it a big breakthrough, another section of the community termed it a failure as nothing concrete was arrived at on the quota. The police at Vidhana Soudha did not let the dissenters attend the meeting.