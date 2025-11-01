Karandlaje slams Karnataka government over corruption charges

BENGALURU: Union minister Shobha Karandlaje said the state government has become ineffective as CM, DCM, and ministers are busy fighting for power, while corruption is rampant and crimes against women are increasing.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, she said they are not concerned about the power struggle within Congress and are demanding that the state government ensure safety of women. Home Minister G Parameshwara has no control over the department, she said.

Crimes against women and girls have increased, and there is no safety for women in the state, she said, and added that they do not know if the Home Minister is working, holding meetings with police officers in districts, or even visiting any districts, apart from Bengaluru and Tumakuru.

The BJP on Friday launched “Killer Congress”, a poster campaign. Stating that corruption in the state is rampant, the minister said transfers and postings of officials are being done only after getting money, and the officials who pay money for their transfers and postings will be busy making money.

“Even in my constituency, Bengaluru North, officials are frequently transferred as payment made for getting a particular posting is valid only for 10 months. They need to pay again to continue in the same post. Our officials have lost confidence due to the transfer business,” Karandlaje, MP from Bengaluru North, alleged.

She also alleged that in Karnataka, 1,800 cases of crimes against women, including rape, were reported in the last two years. Even in the CM’s home district, a girl selling balloons was raped, the minister said.