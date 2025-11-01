Limited job prospects lead to decline in MA Kannada enrolments

BENGALURU: The number of students pursuing Master of Arts in Kannada literature has declined in the past few years, say Kannada professors from various universities in the state.

There are several reasons for this decline, including limited work opportunities, lack of permanent lecturers in the departments, and the absence of new colleges to teach courses in the humanities.

Professor Nithyananda B Shetty, Tumkur University, said, “Job opportunities are limited after completion of MA in Kannada. Apart from research and teaching, the only work opportunities candidates get are in media and entertainment industry. Though many new PU colleges are opening, they priortise teaching Science and Commerce. Literature or language is limited to two semesters in degree courses instead of four semesters. Therefore, fewer lecturers are hired in government colleges and private colleges to teach literature.”

Prof Shetty said there are 70 students in first and second year put together and 52 students are pursuing full-time and part-time PhD in Kannada. Last year, the strength of students was same. He said the language lacks quality teachers across universities. “Teachers or professors who are appointed now don’t have expertise in classical text or even modern literature. They teach literature to students using review materials on a particular literary text. For instance, they don’t read Pampa Bharata in detail to students. They read a review of this piece, so how can students develop analytical or reasoning skills?”