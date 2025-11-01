Penalise those who paste posters on trees, walls: GBA chief Rao

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao directed officials to file complaints and penalise those found pasting posters on trees and public walls.

During his inspection at Bengaluru East City Corporation limits on Friday, Rao observed posters on trees near Devarabeesanahalli and expressed concern about their impact on the city’s appearance. He ordered the removal of the existing posters and directed legal action against the offenders.

Rao also instructed officials to speed up pending works on Panathur S Cross and Balagere Road. Officials reported that asphalting a kilometre stretch from the Outer Ring Road service road is complete. Concrete work is ongoing on over 500 metres in Panathur village, with one layer finished.

Rao directed that the second concrete layer be completed quickly to ensure smooth traffic. Four houses near the Panathur railway track need to be vacated for road widening. He urged officials to expedite compensation, clear these structures, and continue road construction.

Rao, who also went around the road adjacent to the Panathur railway track, noted that the stretch is in poor condition and instructed that a nameboard be installed indicating that this section falls under the Railway limits.