Travel to future Bengaluru with cart before the horse

There is something crucial that we have let go of, linking it with our proud democratic culture. Civic laws and rules, meant to make us “fall in line”, are rampantly violated. Enforcement is viewed as authoritarian – almost as if law-abidance is an inherent weakness of democracy, and flouting them has become a norm that bloats our pride over challenging the authorities.

We see this behaviour everywhere in the public domain, reflecting “total freedom” in the face of feeble enforcement, or even the lack of it. We live with an innate feeling that freedom comes without limits. The freedom to swing your arms does not end where your neighbour’s nose (or any part of the other’s body) begins. Just go ahead and complete that swing, no matter what the consequences. This innateness is the seed from which our anarchic behaviour has sprouted, based on the flawed assumption that democracy comes with no limits on our freedom.

The attitude among the citizens seems to scream out: “If the government is not interested in enforcement, what goes of ours?” And then, what do you have as a result? Rampant violation of traffic rules; unauthorised constructions flouting the by-laws; encroachments of lakes, roads and footpaths (wherever they do exist); littering in public places; and seeking vacant plots nearby to dump garbage. Well, these are only a few examples of violations carried out as benefits of lack of enforcement. The citizens know where to look and what to do for their own convenience, while the government does what it does best in terms of enforcement: look away.